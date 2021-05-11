Update your Samsung! May patches fix major Qualcomm modem vulnerability

Samsung announces the inclusion in the May patches of a major security fix for Qualcomm’s modem.

Today and with the amount of information that we handle daily on the smartphone, it is logical that these devices have become top priority of any hacker group, so we always strongly recommend that keep your devices well updated and take care of the applications and permissions that you grant on your mobile.

In any case, vulnerabilities always arise that as users we will not be able to correct directly either, so it is good to know that companies like Check Point Research are dedicated to exploring this type of security flaws to warn almost online, as happened a few days ago with a problem found in Qualcomm modems massively used in smartphones globally.

The problem was immediately communicated to the San Diego company, and it is that this exploit could allow an attacker to access your SMS, audio or phone conversation history of an affected mobile, always after introducing some type of malicious code of which, for obvious reasons, no further details have been offered.

Own Qualcomm confirmed the seriousness of the matter and without waiting, he announced a patch immediately, also stating that since December they had taken measures to correct the situation sharing this information with all its partners and clients.

And now it’s her own Samsung who announces from his Security Post that has directly released the patch for this vulnerability from Qualcomm already included in the May 2021 security update, which many Galaxy devices have received, confirming that since January they have been working with this vulnerability so that “most” of their devices are already patched.

They encourage their mass of users from Samsung to always keep your mobiles updated, as it is the only way to be protected against possible security holes like this one.

In fact, Qualcomm also confirms that the patch to correct this vulnerability, with code CVE-2020-11292, will be released with Google’s June 2021 security updates, so that it can reach practically all the users of Android phones still with current support.

