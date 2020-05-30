New technologies have forced various businesses to renew themselves, however there is a misconception that this would involve spending more than making a profit, however this will attract many more customers and make you earn more money. Read: Be very careful with your PIN when buying in stores!

Updating is not only having to invest to improve, but you also have to know what potential customers are looking for, so you have to do frequent internet searches related to your business which will allow you to be up to date with respect to customer needs. This will help you not miss opportunities and define which direction to take to attract customers.

Take a pen and paper and start creating your business model. Photo: Pixabay

Here we will give you some tips that will help you grow your business and take the next step to take advantage of new digital tools.

To start “a change” in your business, you first have to know what the business model is, this is a document in which you set out point by point how you are going to generate income and obtain benefits. In this business model You must explain and explain to yourself the following points:

Where are the people you want to sell to and what do they spend it on? For example, if you want to sell to young people, you can focus on the social networks of Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and channel your business on what they like, for example, if modern businesses are attracted to you you can decorate your business in this way. And you can promote your business through the aforementioned social platforms.

Why would a customer prefer your product or service? This point is also explained with the following question, what does your business have that makes it different from the others? What do you offer that the others don’t? These questions will make you focus on what could generate more sales and profits. Remember that a satisfied customer will always want to go where they are happy or where they feel better. Make your business like this.

How is the relationship with your customers? This point could be related to the previous one, having a pleasant, attentive and intelligent relationship with your client, he will always want to be with you, so you should always focus on giving excellent service and try to improve it whenever you can.

How are you going to distribute it so that it does sell? Your business must have defined the distribution or “picking” plan, so that it can reach the consumer’s hands but without generating high shipping losses.

How much money do you need to generate to continue covering your income and the necessary supplies to do your job? A budget plan will help you a lot to avoid losses and generate profits. You must make a balanced plan with what you must buy for your business to survive and be able to make profits.

How much more do you want to generate and what are you willing to learn to achieve it? Here you must be aware of everything you can do according to your budget so that your business is attractive to your potential client.

Take advantage of your smartphone to grow your business, you can download applications that “work for you”, this means that with it you can take stock of your budget and expenses and prioritize your activities for the day.

Use social networks to distribute your content, for example, do a WhatsApp business chat so that your work and your products reach more people. This will allow you to have more opportunities for potential customers and grow your business.

Check the competition. You should always check what your competition has done and improve what it did well or badly, you should also make an analysis of what the competition did in the last year, three and five ago so that you have a job overview of how much you have updated.

Think ecological. Consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable and fair trade products. If your industry belongs to a risky sector for what it produces, consider an alternate work plan in an industry that meets current and future needs.

Update your tools. Always try to be updated with the tools that help improve your results and that will help you have more time to produce, with this you can position yourself in the market and constantly improve your business.

Be competent. Always have a real solution to a current problem. Being competent and always offering more to the customer will make people trust you and your business, which will attract more income.

Do not give up. In adverse moments it is easy to make the decision to leave a business. Always try to evaluate the solutions and where you are currently, taking quick solutions can become problems for your business and for you and yours. Remember that there are always ups and downs and they can always be overcome.

Finally, always try to be close to your customers and your employees, the latter are the ones who support your work, so you should always support them so that they also support you.

