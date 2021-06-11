If you use Google Chrome, you’d better update your browser as soon as possible to avoid problems.

Yes you use google chrome daily, stop whatever you’re doing and install the latest available version of the browser.

Google has published a urgent update targeting browser version for Windows, Linux and macOS, which fixes a total of fourteen security flaws, including a “zero-day” breach that was already being exploited by some attackers.

Update the version of Chrome as soon as possible on your computer

The flaw in question has been registered with the code CVE-2021-30551, and on the official Chrome release page it is detailed as a vulnerability derived from a bug in the browser’s open source engine and JavaScript V8.

Apparently, the vulnerability – discovered by researcher Sergei Glazunov of the Google Project Zero division – had been exploited to carry attacks directed at targets in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

On June 9, Google released the Google Chrome version 91.0.4472.101 for Windows, macOS, and Linux Chrome via the stable branch of the browser. According to the company, its deployment will begin over the following days.

In order to update Chrome to the latest version, it is only necessary to access the browser settings by tapping the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen, and then tapping on “Help” and “Chrome Information.” From there, it will be possible to update Chrome to the latest version.

