It comes with three gasoline options and a hybrid

Its release is scheduled for autumn

The Lexus IS 2021 is the latest update of the Japanese saloon, which grows slightly in dimensions while maintaining its mechanical range without excessive surprises. In principle, everything indicates that it will not be sold in Europe.

The Lexus IS 2021 It is the second update that the current generation of the sedan receives, which arrived in 2013 and was updated for the first time in 2017. It maintains its most representative points to face more arguments if possible to its German rivals, which are the Audi A4 , the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

LEXUS IS 2021: EXTERIOR

The new Lexus IS 2021 slightly increases all its dimensions to reach 4.71 meters in length –30 millimeters more–, 1.84 meters wide –40 millimeters more– and 1.44 meters in height –five millimeters more–. The wheelbase remains at 2.8 meters.

The front of the Lexus IS 2021 debuts new grille and bumpers, in addition to redesigned headlights that have led technology. Inside is also the daytime running light, which previously went independently.

The side stands out for the presence of new tires that have 19-inch wheels BBS of the finish F-Sport the most and sporty. These save 1.8 kilos compared to conventional ones, which are the same size. The heel cups and some features of the doors are also modified, all in search of greater dynamism.

The rear has sharper shapes and more ripped design headlights that are linked by a light strip, a solution that more and more vehicles are adopting.

LEXUS IS 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Lexus IS 2021 it is certainly continuist. The display of the multimedia system, which can be up to 10.3 inches, has been slightly displaced so that it is closer to the driver. This one, by the way, is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Otherwise changes in the air vents are seen, which vary slightly from the previous ones, or in the glove compartment, from which the decorative details change.

As an option you can include a high definition audio system signed by Mark Levinson with 17 speakers and 1,800 watts of power.

The climate control is two-zone.

LEXUS US 2021: EQUIPMENT

The new Lexus IS 2021 has the latest update of the Lexus Safety System +, which offers an improved camera along with a radar that detects other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Improves the lane-keeping assistance system that is accompanied by others such as the pre-collision warning system, the front collision warning and automatic emergency braking, the adaptive cruise control, the traffic jam assistant, the rear cross traffic alert or the blind spot detector.

LEXUS US 2021: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Lexus IS 2021 It includes gasoline and hybrid units that will be available in different markets.

The first of the gasoline is a 2.0 turbo with 244 horsepower and a maximum torque of 349 Newton meter. Above is the atmospheric 3.5 V6, which is offered with two power levels, 265 and 315 horsepower with 320 and 379 Newton meters of maximum torque respectively.

The hybrid engine Lexus has not provided details, so it is supposed to maintain what has been known so far, that is, a power of 223 horsepower.

Lexus claims to have made the chassis stiffer and to have recalibrated the suspension, which now has trapezoids made of aluminum that are 18% lighter than the steel ones used so far.

LEXUS IS 2021: PRICE

The price of the new Lexus IS 2021 still unknown. It will start selling next fall in some 40 different markets, among which, at the moment, the European is not found.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/16/2020 Lexus reveals the first images and information from IS 2021. 06/10/2020 The presentation of the Lexus IS 2021 is postponed. 06/01/2020 First preview of the Lexus IS 2021.

