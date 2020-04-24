The Panzer Dragoon: Remake announcement for the Nintendo Switch took many by surprise. After years of absence, the SEGA franchise returned, but did not satisfy everyone due to some problems and deficiencies in the remake.

Fortunately, Forever Entertainment, the studio in charge of the title, are already working on various improvements that will come with a major update. Benjamin Anseaume, co-producer of the game, revealed some of the add-ons that are on the way.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake will receive many improvements on Switch

Anseaume revealed that update 1.3 is already in the hands of Nintendo, which is validating all its content. The update will undoubtedly be well received, as it will enable 60 frames per second in the remake.

On the other hand, HD Rumble will be activated, motion controls, input lag will be reduced and Episode 0 of the title will be added. The creative confirmed that various sound effects will be improved, there will be more game options and tricks to activate.

If the above was not enough, you should know that the update will give a better appearance to the animation of the dragon, the game options will be activated from the pause menu and the secret menu Pandora Box will be accessible once the game is finished at least once, regardless of the level of difficulty.

To make the gaming experience more accessible, a sight system will be enabled to automatically fix enemies. Also, the language of the game will be adjusted to that of the console.

The update doesn’t have a release date yet and might take a while to arrive due to the pandemic. It is not known if the update will already be included in the physical copies that the remake will have.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. Look for more news about the title at this link.

