It all started 1 week ago: the Forbes media published that Xiaomi phones record user behavior on the phone itself and web history, even with private browsing activated, data which in theory then they are sent to remote servers in China.

Research exposes lto the amount of data that Xiaomi terminals supposedly collect from their users, noting that the monitoring of web activity would be done through the own browser installed on the brand’s devices, as well as in My Browser Pro and Mint Browser, available on Google Play.

“It is a misunderstanding”

According to Forbes, the data goes to remote servers in Singapore and Russia, whose web domains are registered in Beijing. Browsers apparently record web pages that the user visits or searches through services such as Google or DuckDuckGo, and even if the user has activated the ‘incognito’ mode. In fact, the report points out that the monitoring even “spies” the use made by the mobile user: the folders it opens, the status bar or the settings page for example.

In a statement issued 3 days ago that has been updated, Xiaomi believes on the Forbes article that “the report is a misrepresentation of the facts. At Xiaomi, the privacy and security of our users are a top priority. We strictly follow and fully comply with user privacy protection laws and regulations in the countries and regions in which we operate. ”

The company recognized that their browsers do collect browsing information, although a spokesperson argued that the data is encrypted and anonymized, and that Users have consented to such monitoring. The data is not sent to a remote server but is used to improve the experience.

Xiaomi points out in Europa Press that “We feel that [en Forbes] they have misinterpreted what we have communicated in relation to our principles and privacy policy “, Although he has still decided to take action by modifying his browser options.

Update your My Browser

As announced today, Xiaomi has released updates for several of its products, specifically for:

– The Navigator My Browser / My Browser Pro, they upload the version v12.14

– The Navigator Mint Browser, which goes up to the v3.4.3

According to the company, “these software updates include an option in incognito mode for all users of both browsers to enable or disable aggregate data collection ”. Xiaomi argues that they have released the updates to “further strengthen the control of users to share their own data with Xiaomi” and believes that the measure “It goes beyond legal requirements.”