Renee Young revealed on Twitter a couple of hours ago that she caught the COVID-19, and fans were naturally surprised by the news. The entire professional wrestling community, which included WWE and AEW stars, gathered and texted supporters on Twitter during these testing times.

Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed some important updates on Renee Young’s health and the testing process.

Meltzer noted that Renee Young did not test positive on a WWE test. Her test was reportedly performed at her Las Vegas home after she became seriously ill. Young received a positive test result at midnight Tuesday.

Meltzer also reported that Renee Young was quite ill when tested for the COVID-19 virus; however, fortunately, she is much better now. The belief is that the worst phase of the disease is ending, and Renee Young is on her way to recovery.

Meltzer observed the following:

Renee Young did not test positive on a WWE test. The large number of tests would have been since the last recording they made. Those tests came back, I think over the weekend, and nothing was said. The Renee Young test was done, I think at home, but it was done in Las Vegas on Monday. So Renee Young was tested on Monday on her own, this was not a WWE test, and she got her result on Tuesday night at midnight. So, that’s the story there. She was very ill; So the test was done. I mean, she’s doing pretty well right now. She is much better than she was before or at least better than yesterday. Hopefully, they told me they’re pretty sure the worst was over, but she was, you know, pretty sick.

Renee Young is not the only WWE employee to test positive for COVID-19

Renee Young’s positive test comes at a time when multiple cases have been reported in WWE. The number is said to be relatively high, and a source close to PWInsider claims it can be as high as around 20+ people infected.

Meltzer and Alvarez revealed that many sources within the company had told them that the number is greater than ten.

WWE released a statement after news of the positive tests came to light, and the company will conduct more tests this week and before each recording. Recordings for RAW and SmackDown are reportedly still scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

