Update of access prices to Telefónica conduits | News | Operators

The CNMC updates the prices for access to Telefónica’s conduits.

The CNMCjust published the update of access prices to Telefónica’s physical infrastructure (conduits, manholes, manholes, posts …).

The Commission updates two types of prices: recurring and non-recurring. The recurring prices they are those that the operators pay to Telefónica periodically (for example, the monthly price per km of subduct). In this case, the reduction will be 22% on average taking into account factors such as the cost of capital (WACC), the useful life of civil engineering infrastructures or their state of amortization.

On the other hand, for non-recurring prices, the CNMC reviews the prices rise by 13.7%, to compensate, for example, the increase in the cost of labor since 2009, when these prices were defined for the first time.

Importance of access to infrastructure

Access to the conduits is essential for telecommunications operators to deploy new generation networks and is one of the obligations imposed on Telefónica in the regulation of broadband markets. In recent years, operators have continued with the intense deployment of NGA networks and, specifically, fiber networks to the home (FTTH networks) and Spain is one of the countries with the highest level of coverage and penetration of the FTTH networks in the European environment. Spain is the country in the European Union with the highest percentage of fiber optic connections to the home (FTTH) and with the highest percentage of homes connected at more than 100 Mbps.

Many of the elements that make up the network that brings the Internet to our homes are part of Telefónica’s civil engineering infrastructure (inherited after years of monopoly). Since 2008, telecommunications operators can make use of Telefónica’s physical infrastructure to carry out their own network deployments, and have accessed more than 40,000 km of rented subducts through more than 380,000 shared use requests. The conditions, prices, terms and processes that guide the relationships between alternative operators and Telefónica when they ask it to use their conduits to deploy their own fiber optic networks through them are set out in the MARCo offer.

The excellent performance of the MARCo offer has allowed the deployment of alternative FTTH networks with great coverage. This successful pro-competition measure has been recognized as a role model throughout the EU and is now part of the EU regulation of the European Code of Electronic Communications approved in 2018.

The new prices are approved after a process of public consultation and notification to the European Commission and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

These prices will be applicable the day after the publication of the CNMC resolution in the Official State Gazette.