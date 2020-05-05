MIUI 12, Xiaomi’s new customization layer, is just around the corner. The most advanced phones of the brand will start receiving the new version of the operating system from June 2020, as detailed by the brand last April.

That does not mean, however, that all smartphones of the same model receive the update at the same time. Manufacturers of Android products regularly resort to progressive update processes. They start with a small group and, if everything evolves correctly, they take the new software to more units. In this way, if a serious error were detected in the update, the number of affected devices would be much smaller.

Despite this, users who want to assume the risk – reduced, but existing – of being part of the first phases of updating to MIUI 12, can activate a hidden option in system settings that allows you to receive the new software before most. To enable it, the steps to follow –described in the official Xiaomi community– are as follows:

Open the phone settings app.

Access the “On the phone” section.

Once there, click on “System update”.

On this screen you can find three points located in the upper right corner. Click on them and choose the option “Update settings”.

The last step is simple: activate the option “Receive updates before”.

The software updates that Xiaomi sends to smartphones with this option activated They are not betas or versions in development. They are final versions that, if everything evolves correctly, end up in the hands of all users of the same device. Looking ahead to MIUI 12, therefore, it may be beneficial to have this setting active if you wish to receive the update as soon as possible.

What devices will update to MIUI 12?

June 2020 phase:

Second stage:

Third phase:

Xiaomi CC9e

My Mix 2

My 8 SE

My Max 3

Redmi 6, Redmi 6a, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 7a, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8a

Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 8

Mi 6 and Mi 6X

