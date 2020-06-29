The SUV receives aesthetic touches and is presented with a mild-hybrid engine

In the coming months the gasoline and plug-in hybrid versions will be updated, and another Diesel will be presented

The Audi Q5 2020 is the mid-size SUV of the brand with the four rings. Its update, unveiled in June 2020, will hit dealerships in the fall with a 204-horsepower mild-hybrid turbodiesel engine promising to expand supply in the coming months, also including two gasoline options. The model is available in Spain from 51,980 euros.

The 2020 Q5 is an update to the second generation of the Audi Q5, which debuted in 2018. The first generation saw the light of day in 2008. It is related to the Audi Q5 Sportback, which is its SUV Coupé variant and will be introduced throughout the 2020, and also with the Audi Q5 55 TFSIe quattro, which is its plug-in hybrid version.

AUDI Q5 2020: EXTERIOR

The Audi Q5 2020 grows 19 millimeters and acquires a total length of 4.68 millimeters. Its width and height remain unchanged, at 1.89 and 1.66 meters respectively. The battle is 2.82 meters. The weight of the update has not transpired, but before it was 1,830 kilos.

The Q5 2020 is brought up to date with the design line of the brand’s latest four-ring models, which translates into a grill with octagonal Singleframe motifs, higher side air intakes and trapezoidal moldings for them.

The Q5 includes as standard led headlights with the possibility of equipping adaptive and intelligent matrix LEDs. State-of-the-art digital oled technology is also available for the first time, with extremely efficient and compact organic light emitting diodes, which allow creating light signatures to give the model personality.

In the rear, Audi has designed a new diffuser and has installed a decorative element that joins the two headlights, in line with other models that include a horizontal light beam, although in this case without lighting.

As standard, the Q5 features the Advanced finish and 18-inch wheels. The S line finish features 19-inch wheels, while the Black Line receives 20-inch wheels with the Audi Sport signature.

The Advanced finish has protectors in the front and rear bumper area, which are silver instead of black. The S line version receives a sports grill with a honeycomb frame and a chrome frame for the diffuser, which are black in the case of the Black Line finish.

The Audi Q5 has four suspension settings. The S Line and Black Line finishes include a sport-cut suspension as standard. The standard one has steel springs with electronically controllable damping to adapt the behavior of the model.

AUDI Q5 2020: INTERIOR

The Audi Q5 2020 sports a continuous interior, although the space in the center console where a rotary control used to be is replaced by a compartment to store objects.

The digital touch screen is 10.1 inches and comes standard on the model, as well as the Audi Virtual cockpit plus, which from the Advanced finish boasts 12.3 inches for the instrument panel with three display modes.

Optionally, the buyer can request to install a special rear bench seat with longitudinal distance adjustment for the legs and adjustable backrests in inclination. With these seats, the boot capacity ranges from 550 to 1,550 liters. The electric gate is standard.

The Q5 can be connected to the Network through Audi Connect and its connectivity services, thus displaying information on the state of traffic in real state. It is compatible with Alexa and has car-to-x services, which take advantage of vehicle connectivity to improve the driver experience, for example by suggesting free parking spaces in some cities.

AUDI Q5 2020: EQUIPMENT

Among the assists included in the Audi Q5 2020, stands out the Audi Pre Sense City, which is included as standard and avoids frontal collisions with other road users. As an option, the driver can install the turn assistant, anti-collision assistant and exit assistant. Also adaptive cruise assistant and predictive efficiency assistant, which favors an efficient consumption in anticipation of road conditions.

AUDI Q5 2020: MECHANICAL

The Audi Q5 2020 reaches the European market in the Q5 40 TDI version, which features a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid turbodiesel engine that delivers 204 horsepower with a maximum torque of 400 Newton meter.

Another four-cylinder Diesel TDI and two TFSI two-cylinder and four-cylinder gasoline engines will be introduced in the coming months. The plug-in hybrid variant, the Audi Q5 TFSIe, will also be updated.

The Q5 40 TDI reaches a top speed of 222 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 at 7.6 km / h. The mild-hybrid system improves consumption by 0.3 liters per 100 kilometers.

It has quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic. Under normal conditions the power is transferred to the front axle, but can also be sent to the rear when driving circumstances require it. Two clutches connect the rear wheels in fractions of a second.

As standard, the driver can choose from seven driving modes, including off-road programs. It has descent control for steep slopes.

AUDI Q5 2020: PRICES

The Audi Q5 2020 is available in Spain from € 51,980 in the Q5 40 TDI quattro S tronic version. The forecast is for it to hit dealerships in the fall.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/29/2020 Presentation of the Audi Q5 update.

