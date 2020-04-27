BUENOS AIRES, Apr 27 (.) – A group of creditors in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires said on Monday it rejected the debt restructuring offer made by the provincial government because it did not reflect its “true ability to pay,” according to an official statement.

The group, which says it represents 40% of the foreign debt issued by Argentina’s wealthiest province, said the offer was made unilaterally and is not based on credible policies.

“This stance is likely to cause the restructuring to fail, resulting in a potential default and a prolonged period of uncertainty that will inhibit investment and economic recovery in the Province,” the group said in a statement.

Governor Axel Kicillof offered creditors on a debt of $ 7.148 billion a three-year grace period and a 7% capital drawdown.

The Buenos Aires group of creditors “asks the Province to abandon its unilateral stance and commit to negotiations in good faith,” the statement said.

“Only through this process can the necessary consensus be built for a successful exchange that facilitates long-term capital investments that will contribute to the improvement of living standards in the Province,” said the bondholders.

The proposal was made days after the national government made a similar proposal to avoid a new default, at a time when the nation’s economy is going through a severe recession and the consequences of mandatory social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina is negotiating with creditors a restructuring of its debt under foreign law for some 65,000 million dollars.

The federal government’s offer, which was rejected by two major groups of creditors, includes an interest rate cut of 62%, a three-year grace period, and a capital drawdown of 5.4%. Creditors have until May 8 to accept the offer of the Nation.

Buenos Aires has a maturity of about 200 million dollars on May 1 and has a period of 10 days to make the payment. Failure to pay as of May 11, would default.

“The payment of the province is made after the expiration of the term to accept or not the offer of the Nation, with which the fate of the province is tied to the fate of the Nation, in terms of debt restructuring”, Matías Rajnerman, chief economist at Ecolatina consultancy, told ..

(Report by Eliana Raszewski Edited by Walter Bianchi / Maximilian Heath)