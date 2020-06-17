(Update with details, quotes, context, and author signature. Add LONDON to provenance)

By Kate Kelland and Emma Farge

LONDON / GENEVA, Jun 17 (.) – The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that it is important to reserve the use of the steroid dexamethasone, which can save the lives of seriously ill patients with COVID-19, for the treatment of more severe cases. severe of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the investigation is finally giving hope for treatment of the virus, which has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide and infected more than 8 million.

Results from trials announced Tuesday by researchers in Britain showed that dexamethasone, a generic drug used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases like arthritis, lowered death rates by about a third among patients. with more severe coronaviruses admitted to a hospital.

That makes it the first drug that has been shown to save lives in the fight against disease. Countries are quick to make sure they have enough on hand, though medical officials say there is no shortage.

Some doctors were cautious, citing possible side effects and asking to see more data.

The head of the WHO emergency program, Mike Ryan, said the drug should only be used in severe cases where its usefulness has been proven.

« It is exceptionally important in these cases that medicine is reserved for critically ill and critically ill patients who can clearly benefit from this, » he said.

Methylprednisolone, a steroid similar to but less potent than dexamethasone, has been used in Sweden since March, a Stockholm doctor told the media.

The steroid was introduced into routine practice after its efficacy was demonstrated in a coronavirus patient who showed no signs of recovery with other treatments, Lars Falk of the New Karolinska Hospital told Dagens Nyheter in Sweden.

The results of the dexamethasone study are preliminary, but the trial researchers said they suggest the drug should become standard care in severely affected patients. (Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)