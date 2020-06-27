(Add details and quotes from ministers)

LIMA, Jun 26 (.) – The Peruvian government approved on Friday the lifting of the quarantine in most regions of the country from July, although it will maintain the closure of its borders and some restrictions such as the transit of minors and the elderly looking to keep the coronavirus at bay.

In an emergency decree issued at night, however, the Government said that it will maintain the nightly curfew, from Monday to Sunday at the national level, at a time when the Andean country is mired in an economic crisis due to the pandemic that has led in addition to the collapse of its health system.

Peru was one of the first in Latin America to impose, in mid-March, a quarantine to try to stop the pandemic, and had extended it several times until the end of June; but since May the Government has allowed the gradual restart of productive activities to reactivate the economy.

Of the 25 regions in the country, the Government decided to maintain quarantine in seven regions such as Arequipa, the second most populous in the country, and others located in the center and in areas of part of the Amazon jungle, where the levels of infection it still remains high, according to the decree.

In this sense, the Government extended the national state of emergency until July 31, a period in which constitutional rights are restricted, and decreed a mandatory social restraint from 10:00 local time until 04:00 the next day.

« It is a targeted quarantine, » Defense Minister Walter Martos told the cable television station Canal N. « We made this decision after listening to the experts, » he added.

Coronavirus cases rose to 272,364 in Peru on Friday, which went to Spain to rank sixth for infections worldwide and establish itself as the second-highest outbreak in Latin America after Brazil, according to a . count.

Meanwhile, the number of deceased reached 8,939, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

NEW STAGE

Lima, where just under a third of Peru’s 33 million inhabitants live, will be free from quarantine since July. « Here, according to all the evaluations that are being made, we are basically on a decline, albeit slowly, in the vast majority of districts, » Martos said.

During the emergency, the « total closure of borders » will be maintained, the decree said, and the international transport of passengers by air, sea or land remains suspended.

At this stage of « new coexistence » the Government said that the capacity in banks and supermarkets will be 50%, with mandatory use of masks and a social distance of one meter.

The Minister of Production, Rocío Barrios, said that the Government is also evaluating allowing, since July, the opening of restaurants and the restart of internal land and air passenger transport, but with capacity limitations.

Although the rate of increase in daily infections has slowed in recent days, health experts fear a flare-up or a second wave of infected people, amid this week’s reopening of shopping centers and a hospital crisis is reflected in the lack of oxygen .

The launch of a targeted quarantine in Peru occurs at a time when countries in the region are still struggling to contain the disease. In Argentina, the government announced on Friday that the capital Buenos Aires will return to a stage of strict compulsory isolation from July 1 to July 17.

Almost half of all the cases of COVID-19 in the world are in America and the numbers continue to rise, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said this week. (Report by Marco Aquino, Edited by Juana Casas)

The departments of Arequipa, Ica, Junín, Huánuco, San Martín, Madre de Dios and Áncash will enter a special period of compulsory social isolation decreed by President Martín Viscarra

The departments of Arequipa, Ica, Junín, Huánuco, San Martín, Madre de Dios and Áncash will enter a special period of compulsory social isolation decreed by President Martín Viscarra

MORE NEWS