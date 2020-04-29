(Add details and context; add authors)

By Ankit Ajmera and David Shepardson

Apr 29 (.) – Boeing Co said on Wednesday it will cut its workforce by about 10% and further cut production on the 787 Dreamliner after reporting a loss for the second consecutive quarter from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel demand. Worldwide.

The shares gained 4.75%, at $ 137.29, after the opening of operations on Wall Street.

Aircraft manufacturers, airlines and suppliers are being hit hard by the pandemic, which has slowed passenger travel, plunged major economies into recession and led companies to seek cash to deal with the crisis.

Boeing said it is confident it will have sufficient liquidity to finance its operations. . reported on Tuesday that the firm is working with investment banks on a potential bond deal worth at least $ 10 billion.

Last month, the company depleted its entire line of credit for $ 13.8 billion, while seeking government help.

When the coronavirus arrived, Boeing was already grappling with a production freeze and a more than a year-long downtime of its 737 MAX model after two fatal crashes.

The company’s adjusted first-quarter loss was $ 1.7 billion, or $ 1.70 per share, compared to a profit of $ 1.90 billion, or $ 3.16 per paper, a year earlier.

Boeing said Tuesday that production of the 737 MAX will resume at very low rates in 2020, when the schedule and return-to-service conditions become better known, and that it will gradually increase to 31 per month during 2021, with further increases in subsequent response to market demand.

The firm also indicated that it plans to reduce production from 787 to seven units per month by 2022 and that it will also lower the combined production rate from 777 / 777X to three per month in 2021.

(Report by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; written by Tracy Rucinski; edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Carlos Serrano)