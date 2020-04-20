It is clear that Nintendo are very aware that children do not have access to games that do not correspond to their ages, as evidenced by the fact that several consoles in the Big N already have parental control settings to restrict certain content. In Nintendo Switch This parental control also has a application for mobile devices (available on Android and iOS) with which parents can control what their children are playing, and now has been updated to its new version 1.12.0 on iOS. We tell you each and every one of the details of this update in the following lines!

If you have downloaded the Nintendo Switch parental control app on your mobile devices, either to control what one of the little ones in the house plays or to know the hours of daily play that you dedicate yourselves to your favorite titles of the Big N, then do not be surprised if you miss an automatic update , since the new version 1.12.0, currently only on iOS. This version does not bring major changes to the application, but it does brings stability (something that Nintendo console users are more than used to), support for the new iOS 13 system and correcting the occasional mistake that, although it was not very serious or limited the operation of the application, it could be somewhat annoying if it happened to be experienced.

Thus, we can only continue enjoying our favorite games thanks to the unique possibilities that this console gives us, since it lets us play whenever we want, how we want and where we want (unless some adult has activated parental control and we restrict gaming sessions …).

