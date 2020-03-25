Researchers of the Higher Technical School of Naval and Oceanic Engineering of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) They work on the study of ship navigation in areas with free surface ice. For the experiment, which is part of a national research project, they are using a scale model of the Hespérides Oceanographic Research Vessel.

The main objective of this project, which will last for the next three years, is to reproduce the navigation conditions of ships when they cross surfaces with pieces of ice and provide sufficient data for the validation of numerical codes that allow the optimization of ships for these kinds of conditions.

The principal investigator, José Enrique Gutiérrez, explains that the project is part of a coordinated project in collaboration with the International Center for Numerical Methods in Engineering (CIMNE). In this sense, the experimental tests are carried out in the Hydrodynamic Experiences Channel of the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Where paraffin blocks are used to reproduce the navigation conditions that allow simulating ice sheets without the need to maintain low temperature conditions and special facilities.

For the experimental campaign they have chosen the model of the hull of a significant ship such as the BIO Hespérides in order to simulate the behavior of the ship in this type of environment. “This has never been carried out in Spain, so we do not know what results we will be able to obtain,” says the main researcher, who also explains that the idea of ​​conducting this study is motivated by global warming, which causes the thaw and opening of the North Sea route. “Large shipping companies can save up to 7,000 nautical miles by choosing to go this route instead of the Suez Canal and that is something that has a positive impact on the cost of transport, “he adds.

