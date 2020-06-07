Today was one of the “digital events” planned for the summer in which we would see new games. It may not be one of the main presentations, but Indie Live Expo He has offered us a series of very interesting announcements. A great variety of indie titles that will arrive on Nintendo Switch throughout 2020 and also in 2021. Without further delay, we list these news.

Indie Live Expo

1. Chinese Parents

A life simulator that has managed to sell almost 3 million copies on Steam, Chinese Parents puts us in the shoes of a Chinese boy (or girl) and we have to take care of him from his birth to 18 years, at which time faces the «Gaokao» (the university entrance exam).

2. Sumire

A small narrative adventure in which we accompany Sumire through a magical village with the mission of fulfilling a series of objectives before the day is over and the village disappears.

3. HAAK

A new Metroidvania joins the Nintendo Switch catalog. HAAK takes us to an apocalyptic / cyberpunk future where we face terrible enemies. One of its peculiarities is the hook function to hook on different objects and that the action is more fluid.

4. Immortal Life

A title that mixes RPG elements with life simulator. Not much is known about this game developed in China, but it will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4 (in addition to Steam, which was already confirmed.

5. One Way Heroics Plus

A game inspired by the classics, but with roguelike touches. This title has been available for several years on Steam, but this new version includes several improvements and texts in English.

6. Hakoniwa Explorer Plus

Another action-packed RPG, offering the player “an unprecedented level of freedom.”

7. Devil Slayer: Raksasi

Action game with roguelike elements. Six different heroines to choose from, randomly generated dungeons, 180 relics, and 150 different enemies, plus future updates.

8. Reggie, his cousin, two scientists and most likely the end of the world

It seems the beginning of a joke, but it is not. It is a 2D platform game whose main characteristic is the control of gravity to overcome obstacles.

See also

9. SuchArt!

Become an artist and make the world your canvas. SuchArt! It allows you to paint what you want as you want and become a renowned artist.

10. Infected Maze

You couldn’t miss a good horror game. Infected Maze is a zombie game in which we must rescue the protagonist’s sister.

11. GET: Sword of Rewind

Finally, a title that drinks from the style of Inti Creates (from Mega Man Zero and Azure Striker Gunvolt). COGEN is a 2D platform and action game in which we have the power to go back in time and avoid our death.

Related