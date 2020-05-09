The COVID-19 has forced many studios to postpone their next releases in cinemas, Disney has been one of them, here we leave you an updated list with the films that are to come

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Walt Disney Company, the legendary entertainment producer, had to adjust the premieres of its upcoming films. For now, we know that the Star Wars franchises will be released every two years from 2022 by Rian Johnson, who is in charge of Episode VIII, and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, writers of the hit series Game of Thrones. Plus, there’s a new timeline we can look forward to as we sit on the couch in our favorite comic book jerseys and watch Disney plus.

Mulan

The young Chinese warrior, posing as a soldier to save her father, will have a live action version on July 24, 2020.

The Empty Man

20th Century Studios brings us the terrifying story of a former police officer who meets a secret group seeking to summon a supernatural creature. Premiere? August 7, 2020.

The One and Only Ivan

A gorilla named Ivan tries to find out about his past, while, with the help of an elephant, he plans to escape his captivity. The premiere is on August 21, 2020.

The Beatles: Get Back

This Beatles documentary will be released on September 4, 2020.

The King’s Man: The First Mission

One man is chosen to stop a gang of the worst criminals and tyrants in history, who plan to exterminate millions. It opens on September 18, 2020.

Death on the Nile

This new adventure of Detective Hercule Pirot opens on October 9, 2020.

The French Dispatch

Searchlight Pictures presents a collection of stories set in a fictional French city of the 20th century. It opens on October 23, 2020.

Black widow

Scarlett Johansson dons the Marvel heroine costume back on October 30, 2020.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

20th Century Studios presents the adaptation of the musical about a Sheffield teenager looking to be a drag queen. It opens on November 6, 2020.

Deep water

A husband, who allows his wife to have relationships with other people to avoid divorce, is the main suspect in the disappearance of these lovers. It opens on November 13, 2020.

Soul

One of the great Disney premieres. Animated film about the soul of a musician who must find his way back to his own body. It opens on November 20, 2020.

Free guy

A cashier discovers that he is the character of a brutal video game. It opens on December 11, 2020.

West side story

Adaptation of the 1957 musical, premieres on December 25, 2020.

The Last Duel

It opens on January 8, 2021.

The Eternals

These Marvel immortal beings will hit the big screen on February 12, 2021.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

It opens on February 26, 2021.

Cruel

This live action prequel to the famous villain opens on May 28, 2021.

Jungle cruise

Set in the Disney theme park, it premieres on August 6, 2021.

With these releases, Disney seems to tell us that there is no pandemic that will stop its most anticipated films in the coming years.