Upbit introduces daily deposit limit as self-regulation begins

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Alex

South Korean media have suggested that the nation’s crypto exchanges are beginning to “self-regulate” as increases pressure from the government, with the Upbit trading platform limiting crypto deposits to a daily high of just under $ 450,000.

According to Donga Ilbo, one of the most important newspapers in the country, the new daily deposit limit is a “sign that the industry may be beginning to regulate itself.” One-time deposits will also be limited to a maximum of around $ 90,000.

The measures went into effect Monday and mark the first time that Upbit has imposed deposit limits on its authenticated customers with real names and social security numbers.

The government and financial regulators have spoken, mainly in relatively vague terms, on the need to regulate what they have both described as an “overheated” market. Financial regulators have talked about creating ways to limit access to cryptocurrencies for younger investors and possibly looking to reduce the operating hours of certain trading platforms.

And while Seoul is now facing a backlash from many younger crypto advocates, with evidence of some pushback, it appears that market-leading exchanges would prefer to get ahead of regulators by imposing their own measures, possibly in an effort to convince Seoul. for it to stop.

The ruling Democratic Party recently suggested that instead of embarking on another round of regulations, it could be prepared to leave such matters “to the markets.” Opposition lawmakers have criticized the government for what they called a “betrayal” of younger citizens.

However, the scale of the backlash continued to intensify today, with a series of petitions demanding the resignation of the Financial Services Commission following comments calling for more regulations, and insisting that “elders” have a duty to keep younger citizens “on the right track.” . “

The most popular of the petitions, housed in the president’s office, has garnered more than 140,000 signatures. Two other petitions along the same lines have attracted the collective support of more than 100,000 signatories.

____

Learn more:

– Dunamu listing on Nasdaq ‘could raise $ 17.9 billion’ – Analysts

– Crypto exchanges will spend 2021 focusing on DeFi, UX and new services

– Turkey prepares crypto regulations amid ‘disturbing’ money outflows

– Can’t beat crypto regulators? Educate them

– Regulators ponder strategy as Bitcoin & Co are too big to ignore