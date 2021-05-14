Upamecano was close to signing for Manchester United at the age of 17

05/14/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The central of Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano, has assured that he was close to signing for Manchester United when he was only 17 years old, as he explained in an interview for The Athletic: “I was a kid and wanted to sign for them right away, but then my parents told me to think about it.”.

French, who will join Bayern from next season, recognized that Ralf rangnick, then sporting director of Red Bull Salzurg and Leipzig, played a fundamental role in his sporting career: “We thought about it for a long time and then decided to go step by step. It was the best option for me. Everything Ralf said came true.”.

The defender went from Valenciennes to Salzburg and two years later made the jump to the Bundesliga with Leipzig. His excellent performance in the rear has earned him to become international with the French national team and knocking on the door of the biggest teams in Europe. Among them Bayern, who has disbursed an amount close to 45 million euros.

Upamecano and Nagelsmann, towards the Bavarian giant

The central and the Leipzig coach, Dayot Upamecano and Julian Nagelsmann, will leave Leipzig at the end of the season and they will enroll in the Bayern project. The Bavarian giant has made sure two profiles that were leaving very good feelings in the Bundesliga. In view of the departure of Hansi Flick and David Alaba, the club’s board has moved especially quickly.

The French central has played a total of 39 games this season at the command of Nagelsmann. It has been one of the most important pieces of Leipzig, which will finish as runner-up in the Bundesliga except for surprise and has reached the final of the DFB Pokal. In Champions League they could not repeat the feat of last season and they fell in the second round against Liverpool.