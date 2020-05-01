The center of the RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano, is one of the centrals with the most projection in the main European leagues. The 21-year-old is one of the most prominent breakouts in the Bundesliga and some of the most important clubs on the continent have taken an interest in him.

In recent days it was rumored about the possible signing of the French defender by the Bayern Munich. However, according to the English media Sky, Upamecano I would have decided to renew with the Red Bull club. The television channel has given the news, which if confirmed, would be a complete change of course, since it seemed that the future of the young central was far from Leipzig.

Upamecano, during the Champions League round of 16 against Tottenham | .

Another club that would have shown interest in incorporating Upamecano is the Real Madrid, who sees in the French a future replacement for Sergio Ramos. But the Sky news could provoke a change of plans for the Florentino Pérez team.

Upamecano is one of the key pieces of the young squad directed by Julian Nagelsmann, who in the last two seasons has been competing with top Bundesliga teams. In this campaign, he has played 21 games in the League and 6 in the Champions League as a starter.

