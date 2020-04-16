It is the first entity in the country to legislate in favor of non-discrimination against health workers.

Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- With the aim of ending the attacks against health personnel during the pandemic by Covid-19, the Oaxaca congress of the LXIV local legislature approved this Wednesday the reform of the Penal Code in articles 412 Bis and 187 Bis , than punishes up to six years in prison for those who violate health personnel including from medical to cleaning and maintenance.

With this reform, the state of Oaxaca It becomes the first Mexican entity to sanction an assault or harm to personnel. Now we just have to wait for the publication in the Official Newspaper of Oaxaca.

The two modifications to the Oaxaca Penal Code say to the letter:

“Article 412 Bis: When the conducts referred to in this article are committed during the period that includes the declaration of a health emergency against any health personnel, be they doctors, surgeons, nursing personnel and other similar and auxiliary professionals, the sentence will be increased by half. “

“Article 187 Bis: When the conducts referred to in the previous article are committed against any public servant who belongs to the State Health System during the period that includes the declaration of a health emergency, the prison sentence must be increased until in three more years, in addition to the one that corresponds to him for the crime committed ”.

This proposal was the initiative of the Morenoite deputies, Pável Meléndez Cruz and César Morales Niño, who stressed that it is important that the Oaxacan community respect heroines and heroes of health.

“To the doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses, all those who take care of and help in cleaning the hospitals; You who are heroines and heroes of health, who are on the front lines against the coronavirus, tell them that Congress is on their side, “said Meléndez Cruz.

The legislator noted discriminatory behaviors against health personnel cannot be tolerated, since they attempt against the due provision of medical services and violate the right to health recognized at the constitutional level.

Finally, he recognized the support of all the political forces that make up the plenum for supporting this proposal for the benefit of the health sector, which will come into force once it has been published in the Official Newspaper of Oaxaca.