Photography: Goyo Ybort

The JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy intends to reissue its great tennis program that was held by the Covid-19, becoming the first stage of competition in Spain.

The prestigious entity, founded by Antonio Martínez Cascales in 1990, had to cancel, due to the new coronavirus, its so-called month of tennis between March and April, where it concentrated nothing more and nothing less than the ITF Junior J1 JCFerrero, at the end of March; the men’s ITF World Tennis Tour M25 Villena, in early April: and the Alicante ATP Challenger Trophy Juan Carlos Ferrero, in mid-April.

But in Ferrero’s academy, which reopened doors in mid-May, it was clear that the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the former world number 1 at its headquarters was not going to neutralize the pandemic and, despite having yielded those three great international events of different rank at the beginning of spring, they have turned with the return to competition in the summer period.

If Villena has already appeared, as the third venue (from July 24 to 26), among the four major competitions of the Mapfre RFET League, the news with which they have dismissed May is the first international tournament and of great significance in Spain, which will happen to a social event.

The JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy will organize its professional 25th Anniversary tournament, of a charitable nature, between July 1 and 5, 2020, in which 6 players will be summoned divided into two groups of 3 to be measured in a round robin and subsequent final among the first of each group.

On Wednesday, July 1, the program will be opened by Juan Carlos Ferrero, David Ferrer, Roberto Bautista and a fourth player from the house, who could well be Pablo Andújar or Guillermo García López (pending confirmation at the close of this information), to offer an exhibition in pairs. Tickets for this match will go to charity.

That same day, the group draw for the tournament will take place, in which two numbers will enter one of their respective nations, the Australian Alex De Miñaur and the Portuguese Joao Sousa, and the Spanish Pablo Carreño, Feliciano López, Alejandro Davidovich and Carlos Alcaraz.

The league matches will take place between Thursday, July 2 and Saturday, July 4, with the final being played on Sunday, July 5.

But if the fact of holding such a competition is already interesting, its beneficial character increases it. Ferrero has recognized: “The best thing is that the tournament prize money will be donated in its entirety to charities. Each player will decide to which foundation to donate the amount they win ”.

In this way, in those days on the Alicante tracks of Equelite, up to six Spanish winners of the Davis Cup will be displayed, totaling 13 scepters: López (4), Ferrer (3), Ferrero (2), Bautista ( 1 and 1 Davis Junior), Carreño (1) and Alcaraz (1 Davis Junior).

The academy, after these tournaments, wishes to carry out its usual summer training campus, albeit with limited capacity, as recognized by Juan Carlos Ferrero himself.