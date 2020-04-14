         Up to four iPhone this year with LiDAR, 5G and triple cameras according to Mark Gurman

The iPhone 12 They will be generating news until they are finally introduced, and it is already heard that perhaps the expected arrival of both models in September may be delayed if the quarantines following the coronavirus pandemic continue much longer. Meanwhile, we continue to gather rumors and leaks, and the latest one comes signed by an old acquaintance from the Apple environment, Mark Gurman.

Gurman says that this year we will not have three iPhone but four, because the most basic line of Apple phones would be about to unfold. In Gurman’s own words, the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be accompanied by “two lower-tier models to replace iPhone 11 “. So we would have two terminals with super premium range features along with two other high-end or simply premium models.

Four 5G phones

Gurman says that 5G would come sewn to these four iPhone models, thanks to Apple’s agreement with Qualcomm, and that two key accessories would also arrive accompanying the entire batch. One of them would probably be a new version of the company’s Homepod, the smart speaker spiced with Siri to continue expanding and renewing the North American ecosystem.

In the article that reveals the existence of these four Apple phones, Gurman provides other information. For example, that these two lower-end models than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, if they are finally called that way, would opt for an aesthetic similar to that of the already extinct iPhone 5. The two models would have flat panels with probably curved sides, returning to a design line that seemed abandoned by Apple in the wake of the arrival of the iPhone 6.

In addition to all this, the future iPhone 12 would have the depth reading system released by the latest iPad Pro, a lidar that perhaps would only be integrated into the higher models, thus establishing a new difference between these two iPhone and the two new ones. what a duplicated iPhone 12 would become. The lidar would be part of a triple chamberSo it seems that this year’s top iPhone models would not continue to grow on sensors.

