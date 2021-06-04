up to € 30,000 for escaping from radars like this

New speed limits, more radars even sanctioning for exceeding 30 km / h and, yes, many more fines. The DGT warns: do not try to cheat, or it will cost you much more expensive.

The DGT has started 2021 with force. At least, as far as control and surveillance of the roads are concerned. To the announcement of new radars Y more drones, They’ve united new speed limits, especially urban ones, which are already causing a whole cataract of new speed fines, without a doubt a very effective method of collection.

So why no one now tries to break the rules and use devices that are not allowed to know the location of the radars, the DGT launches a serious warning throught social media. “Notifying the exact location of a fixed radar is legal, it is public information that the DGT disseminates here”.

However, the DGT also clarifies that “using detectors and inhibitors is not” is legal. And from Traffic they also continue to insist that, despite the fact that the location of fixed radars is known, “with mobile radars it is different”: the published list details the sections where they are usually positioned, but not the exact kilometer point or the specific moment. And, “therefore, revealing the exact position of a speed control of this type would be illegal,” they clarify.

Known these points, and how we have already informed you other times, it’s time to meet what the fines may be for using unauthorized devices. Thus, use in the car a inhibitor, which tracks the radars and disables their operation, can result in fines of up to 6,000 euros and 6 points. For its part, the sanction will amount up to 30,000 euros to workshops dedicated to installing this type of apparatus.

For its part, use a radar detector that tracks and locates the radars in an environment, also prohibited and illegal, carries a serious infraction that can lead to a fine of 200 euros and 3 points. So now you know.