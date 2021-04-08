up to 7,500 MB per second

The performance of the storage units is key, and models like this PNY XLR8 CS3140 are a clear example of this, in addition to posing an interesting memory exercise to those of us who still remember IDE units whose capacity was measured in megabytes, and whose speed was … well, the necessary so that work did not last forever. Today there are many uses that require ultra fast storage drives, and thanks to NVMe technology the limits of SATA drives are lagging far behind.

With the PNY XLR8 CS3140, technology continues to advance in that sense, that is, in offering increasingly faster media access speeds, and the proof of this are the 7,500 MB per second in read operations, and 6,850 MB / s in write, in both cases for sequential read and write operations. To put it in perspective, let’s remember that the real speed that SATA III offered as a limit was 600 MB / s. In addition, its electronics have been optimized to offer low latency.

Regarding its capacity, we can find the PNY XLR8 CS3140 unit in one and two terabyte capacities with M.2 2280 form factor and for both cases the manufacturer has designed two versions: without and with passive heat dissipation. Thus, users who wish to install these units on a PC with very little interior space or on a laptop can opt for the version without heatsink, entrusting the temperature management to the device.

On the other hand, the PNY XLR8 CS3140 models with passive dissipation have a 45 gram extruded aluminum heatsink for with eight individual vertical fins they provide a greater heat dissipation area, while optimizing air flow and heat evacuation through them. Thanks to this extra element, these two units can offer higher performance, without heat becoming a problem.

Storage drives like the PNY XLR8 CS3140, with such high rates, make them an excellent choice for both games that make intensive use read operations, such as for high resolution video editing tasks. A few weeks ago, for example, I watched a Flight Simulator game stream of a streamer with a SATA disk, and in the higher graphic quality modes the storage unit became a bottleneck that caused that, until I readjusted the quality, the game jerks continuously.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 units are already on sale and their price starts from 239.18 euros for the version without heatsink and 273.40 for the models that do have the copper heatsink. More information on the PNY website