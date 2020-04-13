Despite the fact that both Android and iOS are two fairly mature and stable operating systems, confirming that, as a general rule, neither is above the other, we cannot deny that the operating system owned by the bitten apple beats Google’s an aspect: safety.

And we are not facing a trivial issue precisely. Yes, Android has many better aspects than iOS, but the fact that iOS is a much more closed operating system has great advantages. At a time when our online security and privacy should be something very important, Android still does not take it seriously. It is not the first time that we read that hundreds (or thousands) of apps in the Play Store have been removed for being malicious and apparently it will not be the last, because a new study confirms what practically everyone knew: that Android security is lousy.

A new study confirms that there are still too many malicious Android apps

[El estudio] It has been carried out by researchers from Ohio University and New York using around 150,000 apps (100,000 on the Play Store, 20,000 on Baidu and around 30,000 apps pre-installed on Samsung devices). This investigation, as reported by ., has concluded thatthat will allow its developers to access information from our device.

Do you remember that letter that a group of companies sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. In it they asked Google for a solution against the immense number of problematic apps and bloatware existing on Android, a problem that in view of this study, it seems it has not been solved yet.

And is that Android has a problem. It cannot be that in the middle of 2020 there are so many and so many apps with serious security problems in the OFFICIAL Google app store. We are not talking about APKs that users can download from problematic sites on the internet, but from the Play Store itself. Should Google imitate Apple in this regard?

Because we are not going to deny it. The iOS app store not only oozes quality from all four corners but we know that by installing an app from that store on our smartphone, it has passed various control filters before being published. Obviously not even iOS users are safe from malware and malicious applications, but you only have to see the proportion of such apps in one operating system and another to realize that something is wrong with Android.

Why is Google not taking action on the matter? That there is a tighter control of what is published in your application store has nothing to do with curtailing freedoms. It is not that the user loses more or less freedom with his Android device (something that would not be bad if he gained more security and privacy) but simply fight Android malware harder, something that Google has been promising for years but seems not to be fulfilling.

Because it is useless to update our smartphones and receive security patches, when we have the enemy in our own house.

Follow Andro4all