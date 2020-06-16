It is an independent plan to the aid raised by the Government to refloat the automobile industry

Manufacturers contribute another 1,000 euros that can be added to the maximum subsidy of 5,500 for light vehicles

The second edition of the Moves Plan is already a reality. It has a budget of 100 million euros and allows access to aid of up to 5,500 euros, a figure in addition to another 1,000 euros provided by manufacturers.

The Moves II Plan get going. This is the second edition of an initiative that seeks to encourage customers to buy vehicles powered by alternative energy. This is one of the great differences that it presents with respect to the aid plan presented yesterday by the Government, from which it is certainly independent. Combustion units also come into play here. The other is that to access the aid of this Moves Plan it is not necessary to scrap an old car.

The new edition of Moves Plan It has a budget of 100 million euros, so that it exceeds the first one by 55. The government’s forecast is that for every million euros invested through this plan, an added value of between 3.5 and 4 million euros will be mobilized. This will lead to the generation of 5,000 jobs and the saving of 14 tons of oil equivalent per year, in addition to a reduction in CO2 emissions of 40,250 tons per year.

The funds allocated to the Moves II Plan will be managed by the Autonomous Communities, and will be distributed according to the criteria of the Population Register published by the National Statistics Institute. In this way, Andalusia, Catalonia and Madrid will be the ones that offer the most aid with 17.95; 16.12 and 14.1 million euros, respectively. At the other extreme are Melilla, Ceuta and La Rioja, which in no case reach a million euros.

They will be their own Autonomous communities those that manage their budget, although with limitations. 70% of it can be used for aid for the purchase of vehicles powered by alternative energies, while the implementation of charging points must take a maximum of 50%. In addition, a minimum of 10% must be dedicated to incentivizing work plans or measures adopted by the municipalities as a consequence of the mobility needs derived from the coronavirus crisis.

WHAT AID DOES THE MOVES II PLAN OFFER?

The financial aid offered by the Moves II Plan they move between 600 and 15,000 euros if they are taken into account from motorcycles to trucks and buses. In the case of passenger cars, electric and plug-in hybrids are among the possible aids. Those who have more than 90 kilometers of electric autonomy are those who opt for the maximum subsidy, which is 5,500 euros in the event that a vehicle with more than seven years old is scrapped. If not done, the aid is reduced to 4,000 euros. In addition, manufacturers add a maximum of 1,000 extra euros if a vehicle of these characteristics is purchased.

For cars that can complete in electric mode between 30 and 90 kilometers aid is 2,600 euros if a car over seven years old is scrapped and 1,900 if it is not done. The maximum price of the new acquisition must be 45,000 euros except in the case of buying a fuel cell, where there is no cap.

Electric, hydrogen or plug-in vans are eligible for a maximum aid of 6,000 euros with scrapping of old vehicle included, while minibuses can benefit from a grant of 8,000 euros. The difference is that the latter do not require scrapping, the same as trucks and buses, whose buyers can be helped with a maximum of 15,000 euros. For their part, commercial and industrial vehicles for liquefied petroleum gas will receive between 3,600 and 13,500 euros, while those for natural gas will do the same with between 4,500 and 13,500 euros. In last place are the quadricycles and electric motorcycles, which are eligible for grants of between 600 and 800 euros.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE MOVES II PLAN?

They can request the aid of the Moves II Plan individuals, communities of owners, private companies, local entities and public entities linked to them, administrations of the autonomous communities and other public entities linked to the General State Administration.

Aid can be requested from Thursday, June 18.

