up to 60% discount on the best products of the brand

Xiaomi has created a small corner in AliExpress that can give you many joys if you need new technological devices such as mobile phones, headphones, robot vacuum cleaners or electric scooters. We are talking about original articles, with a delivery time of between 3 to 5 days and, attention, with a up to 60% discount.

Thanks to Xiaomi discount coupons on AliExpress, you can save a large sum of money by getting the best products from the firm. There is a detail that you must take into account: the promotion only valid until April 30so you can’t wait long. We have made a varied selection so that you can take some ideas of the products in which to take advantage of the incredible offers of the Xiaomi corner in AliExpress.

The POCO X3, one of the most interesting mobiles of 2020, can be yours for less than 150 euros on AliExpress using the coupon XIAOMIES150. It equips a gigantic 6.67-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor that can also run heavy games and a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge that fits well.

Buy on AliExpress: POCO X3

A good mobile needs the company of good headphones, like these Xiaomi AirDots 2 for less than 15 euros. They have Bluetooth 5.0, for a fast and stable connection with the smartphone; 7.2mm drivers to offer good sound quality and a battery that can last up to 12 hours of playback with the charging case.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi AirDots 2

Moving around the city is more comfortable with the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, the best electric scooter from Xiaomi. It can fold in just 3 seconds and it has a weight of 14.2 kg, in addition to a power of 600W that allows it to reach 25 km / h. Autonomy stands out in this model, as it can travel up to 45 kilometers on a single charge.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2

For home cleaning you can buy this Xiaomi handheld vacuum cleaner, which weighs just over 1 kg. For powerful cleaning, the device has a suction power of 50W. Also, you can use it for 45 minutes with a single charge and comes equipped with multiple brushes so you can use the best one in each case.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Light

Among the best air purifiers from Xiaomi is the Mijia Mi Air Purifier 3C, with supply rate of 320 cubic meters per hour and real-time air quality monitoring. It is an ultra-quiet model that you can connect with the Mi Home app to program it, activate the night mode or know the filter life remotely.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mijia Mi Air Purifier 3C

Take advantage of these Xiaomi coupons on AliExpress

April 30, that’s the last day In which the Xiaomi corner in AliExpress will be open so that you can get the best products of the Chinese company at the best price. We have already given you some ideas in which to take advantage of your discounts, so we remind you of the available coupons for you to apply on other devices:

XIAOMIES150: 20 euros discount on products over 150 euros.XIAOMI60: 10 euros discount on products over 60 euros.XIAOMI20: 5 euros discount on products over 20 euros.

