Dozens of bodies were discovered in two uncooled trucks in Brooklyn, New York, after neighbors reported bad smells.

United States. The Police of NY has launched an investigation after calls were received from residents of Brooklyn complaining about the bad smell that allegedly came from dozens of bodies stored, in front of a mortuary, in trucks of the U-Haul chain, normally rented for hours for removals, and that the agents could see in a decomposed state.

A call even claimed that “blood was coming from one of the trucks“after which agents were sent to the mortuary where the staff checked out bodies of these trucks moving and then trying to locate them in a refrigerator truck or mobile morgue, indicates the digital newspaper amNY.

A police source later specified to ABC News that two uncooled trailers outside the mortuary Andrew T. Cleckley’s each contained about 50 bodies.

According to the Police, the bodies were in the trucks rent for more than a week, in a state of decomposition in some cases, which was what caused the bad smell.

The trucks Refrigerators are being used by hospitals and funeral homes during the pandemic to maintain bodies in good repair as families wait to be able to bury loved ones, rather than having to cremate bodies or that the city dispose of them if they are not claimed.

Agents believe that most of the bodies in the trucks Front of mortuary of Brooklyn they are from people who have died from the coronavirus.

Health Department personnel went to the scene together with the Police, who closed the street in front of the mortuary Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services, in the Flatlands neighborhood, in the Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for the mortuary He indicated to the ABC chain that due to the number of deaths from COVID-19 they have run out of space inside the establishment, although he refused to specify how many bodies have right now.

However, he denied that there is bodies in the trucks and he assured that there they have placed furniture that they have had to remove from the mortuary because of lack of room.

“In the last two weeks I have seen 30 to 50 bodies being moved in and out, in and out, it is a lot,” said a neighbor of the place.



The state Department of Health, which regulates funeral homes, reported that it was notified of the problem of storing the deceased and that “the mortuary is making alternative arrangements. “

Although the Police have said that no crime has been committed, it launched an investigation into the number of bodies stored without refrigeration.