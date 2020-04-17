A few weeks ago, like the other operators, Lemonvil launched a series of initiatives to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. In his case, it consisted of 5 GB of free data for his current clients and tripled bonuses for new clients. Now, the OMV is again in the news, but this time, because has released its combined rates fiber and mobile.

As Movilonia anticipated, Lemonvil launches three proposals with fees that are between 44 and 51 euros per month, and with the possibility of hiring an additional second line. These packages arrive a few months after the virtual mobile operator began its journey in the field of fiber optics with various fiber-only rates.

Up to 40 GB of data on mobile

Lemonvil, which operates under Orange coverage, has joined all those MVNOs that bet on fiber + mobile packages and they do not have a landline. Thus, its catalog of combined rates is summarized in three proposals:

44.38 euros per month: Symmetric 100 Mbpss and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 10 GB (40 GB on sale).

46.69 euros per month: 300 Mbpss symmetric and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 10 GB (40 GB on sale).

50.32 euros per month: Symmetrical 500 Mbpss and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 10 GB (40 GB on sale).

In all three cases, the line fee is included and the installation of the fiber optic service and the Wi-Fi router are free. Also, although the availability of these plans is subject to coverage, none of them have permanence. Lemovil also clarifies that unlimited calls have a maximum of 3,000 minutes and 150 destinations per month.

Likewise, mobile lines are subject to the ‘Quadriplicamos Gigas’ promotion, so that until June 30, there is quadruple of GB in the mobile line included. That is, 40 GB of data. From July 1 to December 31, all three plans will go to the ‘Triple Gigas’ promo and will have 30 GB per month.

In the event that a mobile line is not sufficient, the company allows adding to the above three rates another additional mobile line with the same conditions and for a few euros more:

51.64 euros per month: Symmetric 100 Mbpss and two mobile lines with unlimited calls + 10 GB (40 GB on sale).

54.67 euros per month: Symmetrical 300 Mbpss and two mobile lines with unlimited calls + 10 GB (40 GB on sale).

58.30 euros per month: Symmetrical 500 Mbpss and two mobile lines with unlimited calls + 10 GB (40 GB on sale).

More information | Lemonvil

Share



Lemonvil launches new fiber + mobile combo: up to 500 Mbps and two lines for less than 60 euros per month