It is built on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group

There will be all-wheel drive and propulsion versions

The Skoda Enyaq iV is an SUV-type electric car that is currently under development. Its presentation is scheduled for the end of 2020 with a view to commercialization in 2021. In its most functional version, it will have 306 horsepower, while the most capable in terms of autonomy will be able to cover up to 500 kilometers between loads.

The name with which the Skoda Enyaq iV it comes from the Irish ‘Enya’, which means ‘source of life’. The letter ‘E’ located at the beginning of the nomenclature is a nod to the electrical nomenclature, while the ending ‘Q’ follows the philosophy started by other models of the brand, such as the Skoda Karoq, Skoda Kamiq and Skoda Kodiaq.

One of its main rivals will be precisely a vehicle that is born from the same platform, the Volkswagen ID.4.

SKODA ENYAQ IV 2021: EXTERIOR

He Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 It is the first electric vehicle of the Czech brand, and is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electrically powered platform. It is known that it will measure 4.65 meters in length, 1.88 meters in width and 1.62 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 2.77 meters. It has not yet passed its weight.

SKODA ENYAQ IV 2021: INTERIOR

No images of the interior of the Skoda Enyaq IV 2021, although the brand has already anticipated that it will equip a 13-inch digital touch screen and that it will offer as an option the possibility of having a head-up display system.

The trunk will have a capacity of 585 liters.

SKODA ENYAQ IV 2021: MECHANICAL

He Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 It will be available with five different mechanical options. Three of them will have a single electric motor that will act on the rear axle while the other two will add a second that will result in all-wheel drive.

The access model will offer 148 horsepower and a range of 340 kilometers according to WLTP, something that is possible thanks to the presence of a 55 kilowatt hour battery. The next level will be 180 horsepower and a range of 390 kilometers between charges thanks to a 62 kilowatt hour battery. The top of the range in terms of propulsion units will reach a power of 204 horsepower and a range of up to 500 kilometers thanks to an 82 kilowatt hour battery.

The all-wheel drive variants start with a power of 265 horsepower and an 82 kilowatt hour battery that ensures a range of 460 kilometers. The battery and autonomy are the same in the most powerful version, 306 horsepower.

Skoda announces that the 306 horsepower Enyaq iV will accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds and that it will have top speed electronically limited to 180 km / hour.

The intention of the brand is that the car is compatible with chargers of up to 125 kilowatts, which would allow recharging from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes.

SKODA ENYAQ 2021: PRICES

The price of the Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 has not yet transpired.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/24/2020 Update of the data of the engines of the Skoda Enyaq iV 2021. 05/07/2020 First photographs of the Enyaq iV 2021 02/13/2020 Confirmation of the name of the Enyaq iV 2021

