Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. twenty-one

The strong economic contraction expected for this year will cause considerable losses in the collection of income generated by the collection of different taxes, despite the greater efforts that the government has put in place to combat evasion and tax fraud, BBVA warned. The group raised the need for a tax reform, which comes into force after the health emergency phase has passed.

To curb the slump in economic activity due to Covid-19, which the bank expects in a range of 7 to 12 percent, it would be desirable for the administration to launch a much broader package of fiscal supports and reallocate spending public, he considered.

We acknowledge that the government has little room to deal with current negative shocks, but we believe that fiscal discipline could be maintained with a proposal for a tax reform that would increase revenues and take effect once the health contingency is behind, he explained. BBVA.

With such a reform, he said in a document, the public administration could have a fiscal expansion – higher spending – that can be up to six percentage points of GDP without affecting the sovereign rating or the sustainability of the debt. One point of GDP is equivalent to around 240 billion pesos.

For this year, BBVA estimated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s total public revenue will have a contraction of between 9.4 and 13.1 percent, compared to the previous year.

In the event of a contraction in activity of between 7 and 12 percent, tax revenues, those obtained by the Federation through taxes (VAT, ISR), could decrease between 216 and 421 billion pesos with respect to what estimated by the Ministry of Finance in the current economic package.

This fall, BBVA explained, will imply that the administration cannot achieve one of its main goals in terms of fiscal discipline: maintaining a primary surplus –difference between income and expenses prior to the payment of interest– of 0.4 percent as a proportion of GDP.

In order to do so, he said, it is necessary to cut public spending between 209 thousand and 418 billion pesos.

According to the General Precriteria of Economic Policy for 2021 of the Treasury, the government will collect a total of 3 trillion 350 thousand 840 million pesos this year for tax revenues, if it is taken into account that the projection for the activity is a contraction of 3 percent.

We strongly insist that the federal government design a tax reform that helps mitigate the risk of loss of investment grade sovereign credit rating.

.