Satechi is a manufacturer of computer accessories that is characterized by offering products with a careful design, most of the time with an aesthetic that is very reminiscent of Apple, because it uses aluminum as one of the main manufacturing materials and tones such as Space Gray, Silver, Gold or Rose Gold, the same ones that the company of the bitten apple uses in its devices.

In Macnificos we can find many of Satechi’s products, and currently there are some that are reduced by up to 40% compared to their recommended retail price. Besides, shipments in the peninsula are free from orders of 19 euros. In this post we bring some of the best accessories of the brand for your Mac.

Satechi Slim Stand for iMac, MacBook or monitor

With this aluminum Satechi stand we can keep our desk more organized. Raising our laptop, iMac or monitor we will have space under the stand to store some accessories or peripherals. In addition, it improves ventilation in the case of MacBooks. It has dimensions of 40 x 21 x 4.3 cm and a weight of 1.1 kg. In Macnificos it is for 39.99 euros 34.99 euros.

Satechi Universal Aluminum Monitor Mount Compatible with 2017 MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, Google Chromebook, Microsoft Surface, DELL, ASUS and more (Space Gray)

Satechi vertical stand for MacBook

More and more people use a MacBook as a work computer for mobility reasons, but when they get home they connect it to an external monitor to carry out their activities more comfortably on a larger screen. Made of durable anodized aluminum, improves desk organization and prevents liquid spill accidents. It has dimensions of 179 x 99 x 70 mm and a weight of 680 grams. In Macnificos it is for 44.99 euros 39.99 euros.

SATECHI Universal Aluminum Vertical Stand Compatible with MacBook, MacBook Pro, DELL XPS, Lenovo Yoga, ASUS Zenbook, Samsung Notebook and many more (Matte Black)

Support with USB-C for Satechi monitor or iMac

This support is smaller and has more functionalities than in the case of the previous ones. Aside from raising the screen to an optimal viewing height for the eyes, reducing neck strain and promoting better posture, it has a USB-C port (5 Gb / s), USB 3.1 ports (5 Gb / s), micro / SD card slots (140 Mb / s) and an audio jack connector. As it could not be otherwise, it is made of aluminum. It is in Macnificos for 89.99 euros 79.99 euros.

SATECHI Aluminum Type-C Holder with Integrated USB-C Data, USB 3.0, Micro / SD Card Slots and Audio Jack Compatible with iMac Pro and 2017 iMac (Space Gray)

Satechi Slim USB-C to USB-A Hub

For a few years, Apple MacBooks have only incorporated USB-C ports, so if you want to use peripherals that require USB-A, HDMI or other ports, you need to use an adapter or hub. Satechi has several in its catalog, such as this model that incorporates a HDMI 4K port, USB-C port and two USB-A ports. Its price in Macnificos is 59.99 euros, 49.99 euros.

Satechi Slim Multi-Port Adapter, Aluminum Type-C with USB-C Charging Port, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, Sidereal Gray

Satechi iPad Pro USB-C Hub

Since iPad Pro (2018), Apple includes in its “professional” tablets a USB-C connector that replaces Lightning, so the possibilities and connectivity options are greatly expanded. Satechi has developed a USB-C hub for mobile devices such as Microsoft’s iPad Pro or Surface Go that integrates HDMI 4K @ 30fps, USB-C for charging, USB-A port and audio jack. It is available for 59.99 euros 49.99 euros.

SATECHI Aluminum Pro Type-C Mobile Hub Adapter with USB-C PD Charging, HDMI 4K, USB 3.0 & 3.5mm Headphone Jack – Compatible with 2018 iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Go and more (Space Gray)

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad

More and more devices integrate Qi technology to recharge their batteries wirelessly, that is, without the need to connect cables through a compatible base or mat, such as this Satechi Trio Wireless. It allows recharge up to three devices simultaneously (Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone), and has protection against overtemperature and detection of foreign objects. It supports the Nightstand mode of the Apple Watch. Its price in Macnificos is 119.99 euros and 109.00 euros.

SATECHI TRIO WIRELESS CHARGING PAD.

Satechi Aluminum Charging Base

A simpler base than the Trio Wireless, designed to recharge only a single device at a time. Thanks to your blue LED indicator we can see the status of the charge from our iPhone. As usual, it is finished in aluminum and its design fits perfectly with that of Apple products. It has fast Fast Charge wireless charging, and in Macnificos it is for 34.99 euros 29.99 euros.

SATECHI Aluminum Wireless Fast Charger and Charging Pad for iPhone 11 Pro Max / 11 Pro / 11, XS MAX / XS / XR / X, 8 Plus / 8 (Space Gray)

Satechi 75W Multiport Travel Charger

Carrying multiple chargers with their respective cables in the suitcase is a big hassle, but it can be solved with this 75W multiport travel charger from Satechi. The USB-C port offers up to 60W, and has two USB 3.0 ports and one with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, making it possible to charge up to 4 devices at a time with a maximum of 75W of power.

More offers?

If you are a regular Amazon buyer, with Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year (one month trial) and other advantages such as Prime Video, a streaming platform with series, movies and documentaries; Prime Music, to listen to music; Prime Reading, with hundreds of books at your fingertips, and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, the subscription price is cut in half and there is a 90-day trial.

If reading is one of your passions, you will be interested to know that you have 60 free days of Kindle Unlimited, a fee that allows access to a million titles from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. Its usual price is 9.99 euros per month, but now you can try it for free for two months saving us 19.98 euros.

On the other hand we have Amazon Music Unlimited, the alternative to Spotify that offers a perfect integration with the brand’s speakers. Millions of songs free for 90 days.