Despite the fact that it recommends that children do not have profiles on social networks and, even, most do not allow children under 13 to have accounts, an investigation by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky, in conjunction with the market research consultancy CORPA, revealed 48% of Mexican children have an account on social networks. The most worrying thing is that around 10% of parents are completely unaware of the information that their child shares in their social media profile, among other reasons because, in 39% of cases, it was the children themselves who directly created their accounts. and access them without supervision of their tutors.

Thus, in only 9% of cases, the profiles were created by the parents and it is they who administer them. Likewise, the survey showed that one in four parents rarely monitors their children’s social networks, in fact, in this area, Mexico has the lowest average of the Latin American countries analyzed in the report. In addition, on average, 35% of adults do not know the password for their children’s profiles.

The study analyzed platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook where, according to adults, children share information about their hobbies or favorite activities most of the time (74%), photos of the home (7%) and data personal from friends and relatives (8%). The research also revealed that 40% of minors in Mexico first interacted with a smart device before the age of six, and 71% obtained their first personal smartphone or tablet before their 10th birthday.

According to parents, minors use these devices to a greater extent to entertain themselves (43%) and educate themselves (47%), and then to communicate with other people (14%). Along with this, the survey found that 15% of children spend more than four hours connected to the internet through a mobile device. The study is part of the Digital Children campaign carried out in the region by Kaspersky, to analyze how involved and committed parents from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru are in the digital life of their children.

How to protect them? Kaspersky provides the following recommendations to ensure that your web browsing is secure, and that sensitive information is not exposed or provided:

– Talk to your kids about potential dangers online.

– Participate in your children’s online activities from a young age as a “mentor”.

– Encourage them to talk to you about their online experience and, in particular, anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or threatened.

– Establish clear and basic rules about what they can and cannot do on the Internet and explain why.

– Urge your children to remain vigilant about the configuration of privacy tools on social networks so that their messages are only visible to certain friends and family.

-Use robust security software on every device with internet access that includes a parental control tool.

