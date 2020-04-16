Unlike other smartphones, it is not so easy to see discounts on Apple terminals or price drops when they have been available on the market for a couple of months. In fact, the company itself usually only lowers them when new models come out, so you have to go to third-party stores.

Macnificos is a store specialized in bitten apple products and accessories for them. For a limited time they have made available to users a series of terminals with up to 35% discount, and free shipping until the end of April.

iPhone 7

A “small” device, with 4.7 ”Retina IPS LCD screen for those who want to feel light. It has the Apple A10 Fusion processor and 2 GB of RAM. It also incorporates a 12 MP camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. In Macnificos, with 32 GB of internal storage, it is reduced to 529.00 euros 369.00 euros

New Apple iPhone 7 32G Matte Black Free Unlocked Mobile 12 Months Warranty

iPhone XR

A smartphone that stands out for its value for money. The iPhone XR has a 6.1 ”Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP camera with portrait mode and Face ID. In Macnificos we have 64 GB for 709.00 euros 694.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) – Black

iPhone XS

One of the last generation Apple flagships that can now be obtained much cheaper. The iPhone XS features a 5.8 ”Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID. It is reduced in Macnificos to 1,039.00 euros 679.00 euros of 64 GB.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Silver

iPhone 11

The successor to the iPhone XR comes to improve various aspects of its predecessor. Although it maintains the Liquid Retina IPS LCD 6.1 ”screen, it incorporates a dual 12 MP main camera with ultra wide angle. In addition, it also increases the RAM to 4 GB and the processor becomes the Apple A13 Bionic. 64 GB is for 809.00 euros 789.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone 11 Pro

The current high-end smartphone from Apple. With Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM and Super Retina XDR OLED screen, what draws the attention of the terminal is the triple 12 MP rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto). 256 GB is for 1,329.00 euros 1,299.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256 GB) – de in Night Green

More offers?

If you are a regular Amazon buyer, with Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year (one month trial) and other advantages such as Prime Video, a streaming platform with series, movies and documentaries; Prime Music, to listen to music; Prime Reading, with hundreds of books at your fingertips, and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, the subscription price is cut in half and there is a 90-day trial.

If reading is one of your passions, you will be interested to know that you have 60 free days of Kindle Unlimited, a fee that allows access to a million titles from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. Its usual price is 9.99 euros per month, but now you can try it for free for two months saving us 19.98 euros.

On the other hand we have Amazon Music Unlimited, the alternative to Spotify that offers a perfect integration with the brand’s speakers. Millions of songs free for 90 days.

You can be up-to-date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección in our profiles of Twitter and Facebook. Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Share



Renew your iPhone with the Macnificos offers: up to 35% discount on Apple smartphones