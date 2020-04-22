Apart from the measures that Simyo has taken to make confinement more bearable, the truth is that the operator is introducing several very interesting improvements in your rates. In early February, he added up to 3GB as a gift on various plans, and just a month later, he increased the data without raising the price on both some bonds and some combined.

Now it returns to the load with another novelty; This time, it is the special data bonuses, which have seen their number of gigabytes double. without suffering an increase in the price. And best of all, it’s forever. Of course, this measure only applies to 7 and 15 GB bonds, which go on to offer 15 and 30 respectively.

Valid for 7 or 15 days

Simyo has permanently improved two of its special bonuses with more data. Specifically, these are the 7 GB and 15 GB bonds, which now they have 15 and 30 GB respectively (the 1 GB one keeps as it was). The duration remains the same (7 and 15 days) and the price as well.

There are three special bonuses available, which they are not self-renewing and that they require having a general data bonus active (other than those of ‘Complete your rate’) at the time of activation. If you have an old or discontinued rate, you can switch to the new “Create your rate” system for free to activate them if you need them.

Keep in mind that the hiring of these bonds is limited to one a month and a total of five a year for each line. They are enjoyed from the moment they are activated and for the time marked on each bonus:

Special bonus (1 GB): it costs 1 euro and is valid from the moment of activation and throughout the following day, until 11:59 p.m.

Special bonus (15 GB): it costs 7 euros and is valid from the moment of activation and for the next 7 full days.

Special bonus (30 GB): it costs 15 euros and is valid from the moment of activation and for the next 15 full days.

