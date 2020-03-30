The Yucatan government will also fine up to 86 thousand pesos for residents with coronaviruses who do not comply with the isolation measures.

Likewise, said persons may also go to jail for up to three years.

Through Twitter, the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila, indicated that he will not allow the health of the Yucatecan population to be put at risk.

“We will not allow the health of the Yucatecan population to be put at risk, that is why the person who presents the symptoms or has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus and does not abide by the isolation measures to avoid contagion, may be imposed a punishment ”, he pointed out in a tweet.

Likewise, Vila expressed that “it is important that if you can stay at home, since keeping a healthy distance we can minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.”

It is important that if you can stay at home, since keeping a healthy distance we can minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.

