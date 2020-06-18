That Chrome consumes a lot of memory is already such a normal event that the browser joke swallows RAM is becoming less and less funny. There have been many changes that Google has made to deal with its extensive consumption of resources and much has been what has also remained only in promises.

Since most popular alternative browsers are based on Chromium (except Firefox) this is a problem that affects all of them to a greater or lesser extent. Well, in the case of Microsoft Edge, the company has managed to implement a change that reduces memory consumption by up to 27%, and thanks to this we will also see it soon in Chrome.

Microsoft continues to bring improvements to Chrome

It would have sounded crazy if we read it a couple of years ago, but today Microsoft’s new browser, that Chromium-based Edge has done quite a few good things for the Google browser.

We have a better spell checker in Chrome courtesy of Microsoft, we have better tab management, elastic scrolling, or progressive web applications that look and behave in a way

And soon we could have browsers that consume almost a third less RAM, at least on Windows. This is made possible by a new feature that the Edge team implemented with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update to make Win32 applications manage memory more efficiently.

Chrome, Edge and other Chromium based browsers like Opera, Vivaldi and Brave can take advantage of this

Its name is “Segment Heap”, and it is something that only Modern apps used to do to consume less memory in Windows 10. With the latest version of Windows 10 Microsoft decided to implement this feature in Microsoft Edge, and not long after in Chrome they decided that they would also support it.

That is, whenever you use Windows 10 2004 Chrome will use Segment Heap, and Google engineers have found potential savings of hundreds of MB in browser processes and network services.

Although both Microsoft and Google warn that this can vary quite a bit between different hardware, they are the machines with multi-core processors the best results so far. And well, it is an improvement that you will only see in Windows 10 if you have updated to a version that for now is still full of problems.

