The Galician OMV Oceans began operating in Galicia in 2003, focusing its activity on offering connectivity in rural locations, but entered bankruptcy in 2018 until, last February, it was acquired by the MásMóvil Group. Since then, we haven’t had much news from the operator, but now, while waiting to find out about its summer promotion, it has renewed its mobile rates offer.

In this way, the Oceans portfolio has been simplified and now offers a total of four mobile rates: The most affordable, with 100 minutes a month, and three plans with unlimited calls. On the other hand, it proposes four rates to share calls and data between a maximum of three lines.

Goodbye to the 30 GB mobile rate

The new Oceans catalog now offers us a total of eight different rates: four mobile and four shared. Of the four mobile ratesAs we said, we have one that includes 100 minutes and three that have unlimited calls. The voice-only plans disappear, the 5 GB with 200 minutes and the 5/12/30 GB with unlimited calls, at the same time that a new option with 15 GB and unlimited calls appears.

In addition, Oceans offers us the possibility of hiring four shared rates different with unlimited calls and data shared between a maximum of three lines associated with the rate. In this way, the new portfolio of this OMV looks like this:

Mobile rates

3 GB and 100 minutes per 4.90 euros per month.

9 GB and unlimited calls per 9.90 euros per month.

15 GB and unlimited calls per 14.90 euros per month.

25 GB and unlimited calls per 19.90 euros per month.

Shared rates

15 GB and unlimited calls per 19.90 euros per month.

25 GB and unlimited calls per 24.90 euros per month.

30 GB and unlimited calls per 29.90 euros per month.

50 GB and unlimited calls per 39.90 euros per month.

Additionally, Oceans offers the possibility of hiring extra data bonuses -not renewable or accumulative- with 500 MB for 1.90 euros, 1 GB for 2.90 euros per month and 2 GB for 3.90 euros per month.

It should be noted, however, that these new rates they are not just for new customers, but the OMV has confirmed that its customer service will contact those who are already users of Oceans to update them gradually, « since we are going to change the SIM card to improve our services. »

