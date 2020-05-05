Last week, we informed you that Vodafone had suspended the collection for the rental of the Vodafone TV set-top box and We anticipate that there would be news in May related to your television platform. Well, we already have news from the operator, although this time, they do not come from the Vodafone TV side, but from the prepaid segment.

And it is that Vodafone Spain has just announced its new portfolio of prepaid rates with more data and more minutes. These plans, which improve the current rates for Vodafone Básica, Mi País and Vodafone Traveler, will be available from May 6 to both new and current customers. It has also confirmed the expansion of the promotion on the occasion of the COVID-19 by which it gives an extra 10 GB with each renewal.

Three new rates: Prepaid S, M and L

The Vodafone’s new prepaid rate proposal, called Prepaid S, Prepaid M and Prepaid L, arrives to replace the current Vodafone Básica, Mi País and Vodafone Traveler, respectively, adding more gigabytes and more national and international minutes:

Prepaid S (current Vodafone Basic): offers 6 GB of data, unlimited calls to all Vodafone prepaid calls and 300 national and international minutes to 56 destinations for 10 euros.

Prepaid M (current My Country): offers 12 GB of data, unlimited minutes for national calls and 800 minutes for 56 international destinations for 15 euros.

Prepaid L (current Vodafone Traveler): Offers 25 GB of data and unlimited national calls for 20 euros.

These three new rates will be available from May 6 for new customers, while current customers of the Vodafone Basic, Mi País and Vodafone Traveler rates will be able to enjoy them from the moment they renew the benefits of their rate.

Remember that the renewal period of the benefits of these rates will be every 28 days and that there is possibility of hiring Vodafone Pass to have unlimited data in certain applications. Also available are the 5 GB Navigation Bonus and the available international minute bonuses.

From May 6, Vodafone Yuser users will enjoy 5 GB more per month and Mega Yuser users, 10 GB more per month, both without cost increase

Regarding the Vodafone Yu Prepaid plans, the operator has confirmed that “Vodafone Yuser and Mega Yuser rates will be marketed while supplies last”, so that customers who currently have a Vodafone Yu prepaid rate they will be able to continue using it with an improvement of their conditions: Yuser users will enjoy 5 GB more per month and Mega Yuser users will enjoy 10 GB more per month, both without cost increase. They will access this increase in data when they renew the benefits of their rate from May 6.

Finally, Vodafone has announced that extends the promotion by extra 10 GB with each renewal that prepaid customers make while the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic lasts. Recall, also, that the operator already announced a few weeks ago the extension of the validity period of prepaid cards, avoiding deactivation in those cases in which the line is not used.

