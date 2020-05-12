Remittances received by Mexicans from the United States will decrease from 16 to 19 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, estimated the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (Cemla). Read: Who charges more commission for sending money from the US?

“During the first quarter of 2020, Mexico’s income from remittances showed a significant dynamism, but from the second quarter onwards, this income will show a strong weakening. The contraction that Mexico’s income from remittances will record in 2020 could be between 16 and 19 percent, “said Jesús Cervantes, manager of Economic Studies at Cemla in an analysis.

He recalled that in 2008 remittances fell 3.5 percent and in 2009 the drop was 15.3 percent annually.

Read: Unemployment hits US to send remittances

Read: How is the delivery of supports for working mothers?

“The recession of the North American economy in 2020 will be more severe than that observed in 2008-2009. In 2008, the United States’ GDP decreased 0.14 percent and in 2009 it decreased 2.54 percent. In contrast, for now, the majority of forecasts for economic activity in 2020 place the fall in GDP between 5 and 6.5 percent, “Cervantes explained.

In the crisis of 2008 and 2009, she said, the decline in employment for women was moderate, and almost all of those who lost their full-time jobs got part-time jobs.

“In the current situation, the loss of jobs in the United States has been severe and, when signs of recovery emerge, Mexican workers could face competition from native workers or other migratory groups,” said the analyst.

He highlighted that in 2008 and 2009 in the United States there were factors that mitigated the weakening of the employment of Mexican immigrant workers and the wage bill and, consequently, the decrease in the sending of remittances to Mexico.

“Such factors will not be present in 2020. On the one hand, at that time the drop in employment of Mexican immigrant workers was concentrated almost entirely in those of the male gender, and of every 10 workers who lost their full-time employment, four achieved one part time, “he said.

.