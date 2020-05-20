Amazfit is the brand par excellence with which Huami (company in which Xiaomi participates) markets its wearables. Inside of wide catalog of smart watches and bracelets, we find proposals as interesting as the Amazfit T-Rex, the Amazfit GTS or, to go back a little further in time, the Amazfit Bip.

Recently, we also met his Amazfit X bracelet, which went on sale through Indiegogo, and now it reaches us a new watch designed for athletes: the Amazfit Ares. Among its virtues, a robust and resistant design at a depth of 50 meters, the integrated GPS and the monitoring of up to seventy different sports.

Amazfit Ares datasheet

AMAZFIT ARES

SCREEN

1.28 inch

Transflective display



Gorilla 3rd Gen.

DIMENSIONS

46.5 x 55.6 x 14mm

DRUMS

200 mAh

RESISTANCE

5 ATM (immersion in water at 50 meters)

SOFTWARE

Amazfit OS, compatible with Android 5 and iOS 10 or higher

CONNECTIVITY AND SENSORS

3-axis accelerometer

PPG biosecurity optical sensor

Barometer

GPS + GLONASS

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

Activity and sleep

PRICE

About 64 euros to change

Up to two weeks of autonomy

If there is something that characterizes this new Amazfit sports watch, it is its robust and resistant design with a polycarbonate body and a silicone strap They withstand rain, sweat and immersions of up to 50 meters underwater. To this is added an octagonal box, although the screen remains square.

Is about a transflective panel with low energy consumption, a 1.28-inch diagonal and a resolution that, although Huami has not shared on its spec sheet, is supposed to be 176 x 176 pixels. Inside, we have a three-axis accelerometer, a biometric optical sensor to take the pulsations, a barometer and GPS + GLONASS, in addition to Bluetooth 4.2 BLE connectivity.

Among the different functions offered by this new Amazfit watch, it is worth highlighting its ability to measure sleep quality, its PAI activity scoring system and the recognition of 70 indoor and outdoor sports, including cycling, walking, yoga, swimming, dancing, martial arts, etc.

To feed itself, it has a battery with 200 mAh capacity that, according to the brand, promises 14 days of normal use (150 messages a day, normal pulse monitoring, lifting the wrist 30 times, three exercise sessions a week and other operations for 5 minutes). In basic watch mode, the autonomy can be extended up to 90 days, and with continuous GPS monitoring, the watch can last about 23 hours on a charge.

Amazfit Ares price and availability

The Amazfit Ares has been officially launched in China, but at the moment, we do not know when it will arrive in other countries. There it is for sale at an official price of 499 yuan, which is equivalent to about 64 euros at the current exchange rate. A single version with a 46 mm case is available, which is available in two colors: Rock Black (black) and Military Green (green).

