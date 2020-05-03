Since its release, Call of Duty: Warzone, the Battle royale Infinity Ward continues to grow by leaps and bounds. The success of this young title is clear about what his future plans are. And it is that, recently, the company in charge of its creation revealed that the team’s intentions are for the video game to evolve and have events similar to those we have been able to find in renowned Battle Royale such as Fortnite.

Now it seems that Call of Duty: Warzone You will also receive a large amount of content in the not too distant future. According to the findings of some dataminers, users who scan the game’s codes to find data that is not yet visible, Warzone would hope to release new features as part of the game’s third season plan. They recently discovered that in the last 15GB update It would have no less than 13 new completely free game modes, including of course its classic Battle Royale.

Complete list with 13 possible game modes

According to this leak, Call of Duty: Warzone will soon have 13 different game modes. Below we show you the complete list with the files that some users have found in this Call of Duty code:

1. Classic BR. No money, contracts, gulags, charges or reappearances.

2. Mo Gulag Mo Problems. Players who have died return to the Gulag until the final 3 circles, with no rebuys.

3. BYOL. Bring your own load or start with your own load.

4. Non Stop. Gas stations always closed.

5. PewPew. Pistols with a lot of damage and explosive physics.

6. Run Like Hell. The circle is faster than a running player.

7. Bottom Line. When a player dies, he will return to battle if he has enough cash. The Gulag will be disabled.

8. Realism. Minimum HUD.

9. Infinite Gulag. Still without description.

10. Most Wanted. Still without description.

11. One Shot. Still without description.

12. Stimulus. Still without description.

13. Inflation Redeployment. Not yet described