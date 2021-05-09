Up to 128 million iOS users were infected with this malware on their iPhone in 2015 | Technology

It is likely that in 2015 you installed a few applications with dangerous malware, and perhaps you did not realize it.

If you have been using Apple devices such as the iPhone since at least 2015, it is likely that, without realizing it, your mobile will end up being infected with the XcodeGhost malware, as has emerged from the emails that have been published as part of the evidence in the litigation between Epic Games and Apple.

These emails reveal that in 2015 up to 128 million iOS users installed over 2,500 apps infected by XcodeGhost malware, and that it was inside applications that seemed legitimate.

Specifically, this malware has been used to extract data from iOS users, numbering itself more than 203 million downloads from those 2,500 apps that came with malware. Most of the downloads came from users in China and 18 million customers in the United States, according to Phonearena.

Apparently this malware could obtain personal information of the user, including the name of the infected application, the type of device and the network information, among others.

On its FAQ site, Apple wrote that “we are not aware that the customer’s personally identifiable data was affected and the code also did not have the ability to request customer credentials to obtain iCloud and other service passwords.”

Apple was considering how to report this attack to its users, and also how to explain it in the best way, but they found different problems related to the terms of language localization.

Apple’s iTunes Customer Experience Manager, Dale bagwell, commented that “alerting all potential victims could be a problem and that sending an email to each of the victims would take time.”

If at that time you were using an iOS device such as an iPhone, it is likely that some of your applications had malware, and among those that have transpired have been Angry Birds 2 and WeChat, although it seems that both only in their Chinese version.