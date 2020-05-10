57.7 percent of franchisors estimate that in the next month they will have a reduction in their sales of between 51 to 100 percent. Read: Proposal for retirement due to contingency unemployment, maximum 33 thousand pesos

However, 52.2 percent are confident with their brand placement efforts and winning franchisees.

The implementation of business innovation processes in their businesses



It is a strategy that franchisors implement in the short term. Graphic: Reform Agency.

“Hermosillo, Torreón, Tampico, Monterrey and Guadalajara are cities that, although they are undergoing contingency, are eager and open to receive new concepts, all of this helps and contributes a lot to the franchise model,” said Julio Beleki, president of the Mexican Association. Franchise (AMF).

Read: Pemex alert on bogus job offers, don’t be fooled

Read: 4 advantages of ‘doing the super’ online

According to the Official Survey of the Franchise Sector in Mexico, at the time of Covid-19, conducted by the AMF, most franchisors would be at risk of losing more than 25 percent of their franchisees as a result of the health emergency.

“When you are in critical moments it is a good time to reevaluate with each franchisee their particular situation and some debug and others on the contrary, they are growing and seeing opportunities.

There have been franchisees that have had growth and that in this situation relocations are taking place in order to have better locations and buybacks, “said Beleki.

The flexibility and negotiations between the interested parties, would make the royalties that the franchisor receives to be reduced or eliminated.

Between 33.3 percent of franchisors have reevaluated royalties on a case-by-case basis to give personalized options to each franchisee, while 26.6 percent apply the measures to all franchisees.

.