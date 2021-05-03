up to 10 years free warranty

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Toyota is one of the most reliable brands of the market according to a study by the OCU, which places its premium firm, Lexus, and Porsche as podium companions. The Japanese manufacturer acquired a score of 95 out of 100 in the studies carried out in 2020, only surpassed by those of Stuttgat (96) and its luxury subsidiary (97). Their resistance and durability are well known in the market, which makes them one of the brands preferred by the most consistent and rational buyers. An argument that, as of today, will be reinforced by the launch of the Toyota Relax campaign. This program allows Toyota customers to benefit, free of charge, from a 10-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty extension, whichever comes first. The only requirement to have this free extension is to carry out the mandatory maintenance, every year or 15,000 kilometers, in a workshop of the Official Network of Toyota Spain Dealers.

This extension represents one more vote of confidence towards a firm that has made customer service its spearhead. Until now, the Toyota user had a 3-year or 100,000-kilometer official warranty, which covered any manufacturing anomalies. On Toyota Electric Hybrid models, this safety included the materials and labor, at 5 years or 100,000 kilometers, for the components of this self-charging hybrid system. A technology that also benefits from the 10-year extension, even in plug-in hybrid models like the one just presented Toyota RAV4 Plug-in.