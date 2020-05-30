Borderlands: A Very Beautiful Collection or Far Cry 5 stand out among a wide assortment of offers for these days.

Shoot your way through deep America, manage a space empire and impose your enemies, or participate in fights between Son Goku, Naruto and other great heroes and villains of the manga world during this weekend without dropping a single intimate. Like every week, we present you the games that you can download or try for free, with 10 options on PC and Xbox One that will undoubtedly make you have a great time during the weekend.

Arx Fatalis [PC]

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

In 3DJuegos we talk about Arx Fatalis, a first-person RPG set in a world of fantasy by the creators of Dishonored launched at the beginning of the century that not many will know. If that’s the case, or you just want to save it for your collection, Bethesda gives us the option to download the video game to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed studio in Lyon, France.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Third week of the Epic Games Store offering a free Take-Two Interactive video game. On this occasion, the Fortnite parents store has wanted to bet on the most chaotic action-shooter possible, with Borderlands: A Very Beautiful Collection, a pack that includes both Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2. Ready to make your way to Pandora’s clean moon shot?

Type: Limited time trial

On Steam we found this weekend the option to play Darkest Dungeon, one of the great surprises of the generation in the role-playing genre and dungeons. I achieve this not only thanks to the defiance of their turn-based combat, but also the introduction of an interesting grief system that is well worth knowing. And if it catches you, the video game is on sale for a limited time.

Type: Limited time trial

A journey to deeper America awaits us in Far Cry 5, the latest numbered installment of Ubisoft’s hit open-world action series that unveils to players a story that revolves around the world of sects. Many hours of entertainment, many shootings and a villain to fear await players who dare to grab their ticket to Hope County.

Type: Limited time trial

Genesis Alpha One started as a first for the Epic Games Store, but since a few months ago it has also been on Steam and now it has a trial weekend in which to teach customers of the Valve platform how it is to jump overboard the darkest corners of space, building and managing your own spaceship and standing up to the scariest alien species.

Type: Limited time trial

From Xbox One, thanks to the Free Game Days, you have the opportunity to try Hunt: Showdown’s fast-paced multiplayer hunt. The development of Crytek leads us to get our feet wet while we will cross the Louisiana swamps in an adventure where alone or with friends we will have to capture dangerous monsters and, at the same time, worry that no one steals our button.

Type: Limited time trial

The huge commitment to the Jump Force manganime crossover fight did not have the expected result for many, but its managers do not get off the boat and recently presented a new character to continue promoting the enjoyment of a video game that, now, we can download and enjoy over the next weekend on Xbox One as part of Microsoft’s Free Play Das initiative.

Type: Limited time trial

A vast, wild world filled with fierce dinosaurs, magical creatures, and adventure is the journey that awaits Steam users with PixARK. The retro aesthetic video game also opens its doors this weekend in search of new users interested in taming more than 100 beasts in a mysterious land, in which it will also be necessary to create magic tools and high technology and build a base with cubes .

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Sludge Life, a curious proposal where we are promised to be able to experience the emotion of vandalism from the tranquility of our chair, is the second gift from the Epic Games Store for this week.The video game is described as a first-person walk in the open world in which you will have to travel through a polluted island full of morose idiots and a vibe so thick that you can savor.

Type: Limited time trial

For lovers of strategy and space on Xbox One, the Xbox Live Free Game Days allow you to enjoy nothing less than Stellaris: Console Edition, the great reference of the genre and the theme in recent years thanks to the depth of its approach that, in addition, is perfectly adapted to the Microsoft system.

