Up or down? Chainlink (LINK) price prediction for April

The price of Chainlink (LINK) has advanced from $ 11.10 above $ 36 since the beginning of January 2021, and the current price is hovering around $ 27. The main trend of this cryptocurrency is still bullish and, for now, there is no risk of a trend reversal.

Fundamental Analysis: Grayscale Added Chainlink To Its Large Cap Assets

ChainLink is a decentralized Oracle network that provides real-world data to smart contracts on the blockchain. The price of Chainlink (LINK) has skyrocketed since the beginning of January and by some estimates this cryptocurrency price could advance further in the ongoing bull market.

The cryptocurrency market continues to attract institutional investors; Morgan Stanley has become the first major US bank to start offering access to Bitcoin funds, which is positive for all other cryptos.

Chainlink is one of the DeFi tokens that continues to attract investor interest, and according to the latest news, Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto investment platform, recently added Chainlink to its large-cap assets. Grayscale Investment Trust has become a major investment hub for institutional investors, while Grayscale LINK Trust will be available to investors on the platform.

This makes Chainlink the first DeFi token to be included in Grayscale, and it is important to mention that Grayscale currently has $ 43 billion in assets under management.

“DeFi tokens could reach a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion in the next ten years as interest in DeFi tokens and, in particular, Chainlink technology advances. There is currently $ 1.5 million of LINK under Grayscale management, and with the growing interest in the token, trust can grow very fast and increase all of the grayscale assets under management in a short time, “said one analyst. Timothy Peterson.

Technical Analysis: $ 30 Represents Strong Resistance Level

Chainlink (LINK) has extended its correction from the all-time highs recorded in the third week of February, but if the price breaks above the $ 30 resistance again, it would be a signal to buy Chainlink (LINK).

The next price target could be around $ 32.5 or even $ 35; Still, if the price falls below the $ 25 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and we have the way to $ 20.

