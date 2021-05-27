Up for auction one of the mechanical parts of the Porsche 550 Spyder with which James Dean was killed

Enlarge

One of the main parts of the Porsche 550 Spyder in which the icon of the 50s James Dean passed away goes up for auction.

There is no doubt that in the world of motorsport and celebrities there has always been a kind of fascination with cars in which famous people have died.

One of them, perhaps the most iconic, is the Porsche 550 Spyder the one where the 50s icon James Dean passed away and that received the nickname of “Little Bastard” or “Little bastard”. Dean bought the Spyder to use it in some races and to test it he decided to travel from Los Angeles (United States) to the Salinas, California circuit. Dean, however, did not complete his journey, as he lost his life in a head-on collision on the road, which killed him at age 24.

Well now, one of the components of that car, exactly the four speed transaxle, is auctioned on the website specialized in buying and selling of classics Bring A Trailer.

The wrecked car was for a time on display at the Los Angeles Security Council, earning the reputation of being a “cursed” car. The main body of the car disappeared while I was on tour with the Security Council display and it appears to be still missing.

However, not everything is unaccounted for. The air-cooled 1,500 cc engine was sold to Dr. William Eschrich, who also purchased the transaxle and other mechanical parts. The aforementioned transaxle it was stored until it came into the hands of the current owner just over a year ago, he has now decided to auction it off.

The transaxle looks pretty complete– It has a starter, swing axle rear suspension, drum brakes and the split box has the proper Volkswagen seals as these were four speed Beetle transaxles.

At the time of writing, the highest bid to date is 100,000 dollars (about 82,000 euros at the current exchange rate).